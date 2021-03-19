Local physician aims to raise $20,000 Friday toward childhood cancer research; here’s how to donate

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – A Tidelands Health physician aims to raise $20,000 to go toward childhood cancer research with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation on Friday.

A child is diagnosed with cancer every two to three minutes on average worldwide.

Dr. Dan Single’s goal is to raise as much money as possible, and money isn’t the only thing he’s donating.

After growing it out for nearly two years, he will be ‘braving the shave’ and shaving his head at Stox and Co. Friday to fund “lifesaving research.”

He plans to donate his locks to a cancer patient.

“Rather than just get a hair cut I thought I could just do this since I knew about the foundation through friends, and it’s turned into a great thing,” Dr. Single said.

Ninety percent of kids with common types of cancer live because of research today.

But for others, progress is limited; and for some kids, there is still little hope for a cure.

“I’m a parent,” Dr. Single said. “I’m sympathetic to this. I can’t imagine what these families are going through or what these families have gone through. I wouldn’t want to go through it.”

Even for young survivors, the battle is not over.

According to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a research study followed kids who receive cancer treatment at a young age.

The study showed that because of treatments they had when they were kids, by their 40’s, more than 95% of childhood cancer survivors will have a chronic health problem, and 80% will have severe or life-threatening conditions.

Dr. Single says pediatric care does not receive as many funds as other more well-known types of cancer.

All money raised will go to funding childhood research that could one day prevent lifelong damage.

“Maybe we don’t get any more money donated this year,” Dr. Single said. “Maybe people see this as something next year they want to get behind it. As I said, I’m just one person, and it’s turned into a great thing. I could only imagine if this kind of thing caught on.”

If you want to help Dr. Dan Single reach his fundraising goals, click here to donate.