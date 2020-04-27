Local realtors believe there could be opportunity

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Homes in Horry County could decrease nearly four thousand dollars by March 2021, according to Zillow. That is a 2.1% percent drop for the county.

Housing construction for many populated cities across the country have come to a halt due to the coronavirus. Local realtor, Penny Boling disputes Zillow’s latest predictions.

Contrary to Zillow, Century 21 Boling and Associates measure businesses by what’s opening throughout the county.

Boling says business is as usual this month. In fact, she’s had over a hundred showings all while practicing social distancing.

Despite Zillow’s estimates, Boling is confident that the housing industry in Horry County is what will thrive even if the economy worsens.

She says, “Being that housing is under-built today rather than over built is that we will continue to move forward and help bring the economy the economy out of anything if we get to a recession.”

Angela Fabbri, Director of Marketing for Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors agreed that Horry County is ever growing.

With 75 agents signed up to join the association, she strongly believes Horry County has an advantage over others and thanks to retirees wanting to be near the coast.

“We are a big retirement community”, Fabbri explained. “A lot of realtors are still working with prospects from out of state planning to retire here.”