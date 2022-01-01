Local student creates a Disney themed free little library

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A high school senior creates a Disney themed free little library to give the gift of reading to her community. Although she was diagnosed with Asperger diagnosis, she doesn’t let that stop her from working towards her dream of becoming a teacher. She’s also creating a non-profit organization called “Hugs For Autism”.

Lilyanna Cattani’s free little library full of books for people of all ages. It’s made out of a wine cooler and a bar table. The library is covered in Walt Disney quotes and pictures of Disney characters. The Cattani family is are huge Walt Disney fans. They feel inspired by his creativity and “thinking outside of the box” mindset.

Anybody can come to the library, take a book or leave a book. “I do want more people to come here and grab books but overall I want people to come visit the library.” Lilyanna said.

She has three bins full of books ready to be stocked in the library, but she wants the community involved. She said “if they have books that they don’t want any more or just plan on throwing away, bring them over here we can repurpose them.”

Books are a safe place and an escape for Lilyanna, which is why she’s so passionate about this library.

“I I I forget my problems for a while I can travel anywhere I want, even to places that don’t exist simply by picking up a book”, she said.

It wasn’t only books that gave her comfort when she was younger, teddy bears were another safe place. That’s why she’s also creating “Hugs For Autism”.

She wants to give back and help everyone in the community. She said, “to help people with autism, not just kids but also adults too”. This non-profit organization is still in the beginning stages of it’s journey, so there isn’t a website yet.

However, you can find her Disney themed Little Free Library online. The charter number for her library is 126565.