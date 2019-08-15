Lockdown at SC Walmart prompted by sunglasses believed to be a pistol

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Police officials said a call about person with a pistol at an area Walmart turned out to be someone carrying sunglasses into the store.

According to a Greer Police news release, officers responded to Walmart, located at 14055 E. Wade Hampton Blvd., at around 12:35 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call about a person seen walking into the store with what was believed to be a pistol in their hand.

Officers arrived at the store and began searching for the subject, and locked down the store until the incident could be investigated.

An investigation revealed that the subject was seen on surveillance footage holding a pair of sunglasses in his hand.

According to the release, officers continued to look for a subject, but learned that he had left the store before officers arrived on-scene.

Police said there was no danger to customers or employees.

