Loco Gecko Beach Shak raises money for the family of Officer Jacob Hancher

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach restaurant on South Ocean Boulevard is raising money for the family of Officer Jacob Hancher on Sunday.

Loco Gecko Beach Shak is donating 100% of sales on Sunday to Officer Hancher’s family. Locals and people from out of state come to support the cause.

Every transaction and donation is going towards the fallen officer’s family. Among the people eating at Loco Gecko Beach Shak on Sunday were Josh Spiegel and his family, visiting from Tennessee, who saw the fundraising event on Facebook.

“It hit me in the heart. I’m trying to become a police officer back home, so it’s something that hit home,” Josh Spiegel, vacationer, said.

Spiegel read Officer Jacob’s Hancher’s story on Facebook and how he lost his life in the line of duty. He brought his wife and kids to the restaurant for lunch to support the cause.

General Manager Brian Pinkham says law enforcement is a huge partner for the South Boulevard Beach Shak.

“They’re in and out of the properties, on the Boulevard, they’re stopping in, we are certainly a place where they can stop if they need a quick place,” Pinkham said.

Restaurant employees say law enforcement officers, like Officer Hancher, help make this a safe and secure environment to work.

As a customer passionate about supporting the cause, Spiegel has a brother-in-law and friends working in the line of duty.

“I believe they’re doing what’s right, and they are here for the community. They are not here to do wrong, or do harm to anybody,” Spiegel said.

Beach Shak employees are cooking up and pouring out service on Sunday, banning together, all for Officer Jacob Hancher’s family.

“Any opportunity we have to give back and partner up, we want to be able to do that,” Pinkham said.

“It’s just something our family is strongly passionate about, and we love to support it and glad we are here,” Spiegel said.

The fundraiser is still going on until 9 p.m. on Sunday. Travina Italian Kitchen is hosting a fundraiser Monday and will donate 50% of sales to the Hancher family.