Long time Myrtle Beach historian and photographer dies at 91

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Lifetime Myrtle Beach resident and long time historian and photographer Billy Roberts passed away Thursday evening.
According to the Myrtle Beach City Government, Roberts, who was 91, began taking photos of Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand in the 1930s.
They said he loved learning about the history of the area and sharing it with others.
As a young man, Roberts was one of Myrtle Beach’s early police officers in the 1950s.
