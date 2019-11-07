Longs man bites woman’s ear, found laying on another woman’s bed naked, reports say

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – A Longs man has been charged after allegedly biting a woman’s ear and being found laying on another woman’s bed naked.

On November 5, officers responded to the 4000 block of E. Highway 9 in the Little River area for a reported assault, incident reports from the Horry County Police Department said. The victim told police while she and Vereen were sitting on Vereen’s bed, he smoked what the victim thought was “wet.” The victim said after about five minutes, Vereen started to act strangely. The victim then said she got dressed and planned to leave because she was uncomfortable with Vereen.

The victim told police as she went to leave, Vereen tried to stop her and pushed her to the ground, and she hit her head multiple times, according to to the reports. The victim said Vereen bit her twice, once on the arm and once on the ear, before she was able to get away and get help. A family member of the victim came and took her to the hospital.

Officers responded to the Longs area around 3:45 a.m. on November 6 in reference to a burglary, according to incident reports from HCPD. Police had previously responded about 10 minutes earlier for a panic alarm after a woman reportedly heard someone outside of her home.

The victim told police the home they previously responded to was her mother’s and she was checking to make sure everything was okay because she lives next door, the reports said. The victim stated she saw Vereen in the area naked shortly after hearing her mother’s alarm go off.

The victim said once she got done making sure her mother was okay, she went back to her home, according to the report. The victim said once she came into her house, she saw the Vereen laying on her bed naked and he appeared to be passed out. The victim said Vereen lived down the road, but wasn’t allowed to be in her home.

The victim’s son reportedly told police he heard his mother call him into the house and when he entered, he saw Vereen laying in his mother’s bed with a long machete and a kitchen knife.

Officers located Vereen in nearby wood naked and say he “appeared to be under the influence of a substance.”