Longtime community leader for Myrtle Beach dies after extended illness

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Larry Bragg, former chair of the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board for more than three decades, passed away peacefully Wednesday after an extended illness.



The City of Myrtle Beach posted a tribute in his honor on social media on Thursday morning.

Bragg served in many volunteer positions for the community including as a founder of the Grand Strand YMCA, as vice president of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, as president of the Myrtle Beach Lions Club, as chairman of the Zoning Board of Adjustments, and as the city’s 2006 Volunteer of the Year.

He served at the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base 40 years ago when he decided to make the area his home. His sergeant’s uniform can be found on display at the General Robert H. Reed Recreation Center with other memorabilia from the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base.



Last September, City Council recognized Bragg’s service to the community with the following proclamation:

“WHEREAS, Larry Bragg has been an integral part of Myrtle Beach’s development, history and progress for more than four decades, beginning with military service at the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base, when he decided to make Myrtle Beach his home, for which we are most grateful; and



“WHEREAS, Larry Bragg has had a long and distinguished career as a Realtor and an equally long and distinguished role as a community volunteer, serving in many capacities, most notably as chairman of the city’s Community Appearance Board for 36 years, where he helped guide and shape the vision and appearance of the Myrtle Beach that we know today; and



WHEREAS, Larry’s many volunteer positions have included service on the boards of the Grand Strand Humane Society, the Children’s Museum of South Carolina, Keep America Beautiful of Myrtle Beach, the Governor’s Community Improvement Board, the Horry County Adopt-A-Highway Program, the Horry County Democratic Party, the Horry County American Red Cross, the All Aboard Committee and the Boys and Girls Club, to name just a few; and



WHEREAS, Larry Bragg also gave back to his community as a founder of the Grand Strand YMCA, as Vice President of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, as President of the Myrtle Beach Lions Club, as Chairman of the Zoning Board of Adjustments, as a past recipient of the Citizen of the Year Award from The Sun News and as the city’s 2006 Volunteer of the Year; and



WHEREAS, Larry Bragg’s lifetime of service, commitment and caring for the city, county and state that he chose as his home is the standard to which we all should aspire;



NOW THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED that the Myrtle Beach City Council hereby thanks and applauds Larry Bragg for his decades of service to our city, especially as the long-time chairman of the Community Appearance Board, and extends our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude for his many contributions to Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand as a businessman and volunteer.



Signed and sealed this Eighth day of September 2020.”

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

