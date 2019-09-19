Look up to the sky: You can spot the International Space Station tonight

News
Posted: / Updated:

Head outside and look up, the International Space Station will be visible tonight starting at 8:44 PM eastern time.

You’ll notice a steady movement without flashing lights as it begins to make its pass, climbing high in the sky and then disappearing in the northeastern sky.

All of this will be visible for about 6 minutes and will be incredibly bright, in fact it could be the brightest object in the sky. Clear skies and comfortable temperatures will make this a perfect family event.

When: Tonight 8:44 PM eastern
Where: Look to the west/southwest
Next Viewing: Friday night at 7:58 PM eastern in the south/southwest

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: