Loris armed robber gets 5 years in federal prison

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Loris man was sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Fuquan Thompson, 52, of Loris, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision, U.S. States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr., said on Thursday. There is no parole in the federal system.

Evidence presented to the court showed that on March 5, 2018, Thompson entered a store in Loris wearing a black mask, brandished a firearm, and demanded money and car keys. The store clerk gave Thompson some money and the keys to his car, and Thompson left the store.

Officers, who responded and viewed Thompson on the store’s surveillance video, found Thompson a short distance from the store. In his possession, Thompson had a firearm, as well as the car keys and money he had taken from the store. Thompson ultimately pleaded guilty.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Horry County Police Department.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

Assistant United States Attorney Lauren Hummel of the Florence office prosecuted the case.