Loris home destroyed by early morning fire

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County firefighters were called to an early morning fire outside of Loris Friday.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue’s Facebook page, the fire happened at 2980 Gaston Drive.

The house was fully on fire when Horry County Fire Rescue arrived after receiving dispatch from Horry County 911 at 12:56 a.m.

The fire is now under control, with no injuries, as the structure was believed to be unoccupied at the time, according to the post.

Around 11:30 a.m. Horry County Fire Rescue provided additional details.

The department says supervisors arrived on the scene of the fully-involved, single-family building. Emergency crews confirmed that no one was inside the building before running lines from a nearby hydrant to get the fire under control.

Pieces of the building’s tin roof were removed so crews could get to hot spots as other responding units provided relief for initial responders.

The cause of this fire has not been determined.