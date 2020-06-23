Loris Interim City Administrator resigns

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – The city of Loris’s Interim City Administrator, Dennis Drozdak has given notice of his resignation, which will take effect June 30, according to Mayor Todd Harrleson.

Drozdack has been the acting City Administrator since July of last year when the former City Administrator, Damon Kempski resigned.

He’s done a mighty fine job for us,” Harrleson said.

Harrleson added that Drozdak’s management style was different than what city council was used to.

The city has budgeted for an accountant to serve as a finance director while they look for a new administrator.

