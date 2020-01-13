Loris man charged with criminal sexual conduct after girl returns to group home with injuries

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Police charged a Loris man with criminal sexual conduct after they say a girl was dropped off at a group home with injuries.

Johnny DeWayne Scott, 39, was arrested after a 15-year-old girl returned to the group home with significant bruising on and around her neck area, according to police. Staff at the group home called police when the girl was dropped off.

“I asked her what had occurred and she revealed she had been sexually assaulted after running away from home,” the officer wrote in the report.

She told police she was picked up by a man in Little River and was driven to an area where the assault happened. She said the assault happened at a “grave yard” near “Wayside Dr.” Police identified this as being in the Loris area.

Her mother was notified and the girl was taken for evaluation. No further information is available at this time.

Scott is in the J. Reuben Detention Center without bond.