Loris man dies after late-night assault in his home; man charged

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – A Loris man has died from blunt force trauma after an altercation in his home, the coroner reports. A man has also been charged in connection with the incident.

At about 10 p.m. Monday, Steven Davis, 62, was assaulted in his home after a verbal altercation and displaying a handgun, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

The Horry County Police Department says the incident happened on Quartermaster Drive.

Police say an investigation revealed that during multiple verbal altercations between William Schultz of Loris and the victim, a gun was produced by the victim.

Evidence indicates that a physical struggle then began, at which point the victim was disarmed and Schultz began to assault him.

According to warrants obtained by News13, Schultz “proceeded to beat the victim about the face and body for an extensive period, until the victim was unconscious.”

Davis was transported to the emergency room in Loris and airlifted to Grand Strand Medical Center.

Davis died Tuesday morning at about 7:30 from blunt force trauma, Willard said. Police say Schultz is charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with the incident.

The Horry County Police Department is investigating.