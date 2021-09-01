Loris Middle to transition to distance learning for 2 weeks after large number of COVID cases

A student listens to a live lecture on a laptop computer at home during a remote learning class in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Illinois reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state’s positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in weeks. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Loris Middle School will transition to virtual learning for two weeks, starting Thursday, according to Horry County Schools.

The transition comes as the school was negatively impacted by the number of positive COVID cases and students and staff quarantined.

All teachers and staff members who are not currently quarantining will report to school like normal. Teachers will deliver instruction virtually.

On September 16, regular in-person learning will resume. While distance learning is underway, the school building will undergo a deep cleaning.

During the distance learning period, all after school activities and sports will be canceled. Parents must call the Loris Middle Cafeteria at 843-756-0912 on Thursday before 10 a.m., to request meals for Friday and Tuesday through Friday, September 10. Each order will include a supply of breakfasts and lunches.