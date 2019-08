LORIS, SC (WBTW) The Loris Police Department is asking for help in their search for a missing man.

Joseph Allen, 29, was last seen on August 26th in the Conway area, according to a Facebook post from the department.

He is described as being 5’7″ with blue eyes and brown hair.

The department asks anyone with information to contact Detective Stevens with Loris PD. He can be reached at (843) 756-4000.