LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Loris police are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a a hit-and run in July, according to a Facebook post on the department’s page.

The hit-and-run happened on July 18 at one of the local gas stations in Loris, according to police. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Loris Police Department at 843-756-4000.