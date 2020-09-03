Loris to vote on Horry County hospitality tax settlement at Thursday evening meeting

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – The City of Loris will be meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday night to vote on the Horry County hospitality tax settlement that has been in the works for some time.

Other cities in Horry County have already voted previously on the settlement. Here is how each of them voted:

Conway: In favor

Surfside Beach: In favor

Atlantic Beach: In favor

Aynor: In favor

If Loris votes in favor of the settlement at Thursday evening’s meeting, the settlement will be able to be finalized.

We won’t know what the settlement is until after it has been finalized. Count on News13 for updates.

