Lots of heat and no rain…

Rain chances are not in the forecast anytime soon, just more heat and humidity. High pressure is sitting right on top of us helping to reduce any rain chances through mid-week next week. That will allow temperatures to rise in the upper 80s to mid 90s across the area and when you factor in the humidity it will be feeling like the triple digits.

Our next rain chances will be after Hurricane Ida weakens and drifts just out to our west but bringing moisture up from the south. Speaking of Ida, as of the 5pm update this storm is showing signs of strengthening with a well defined eye on the latest satellite images. We are expecting Ida to become a major category 3 storm with winds over 110 mph by tomorrow morning. Ida will be making landfall tomorrow afternoon only after it continues to strengthen to a category 4 storm bringing damaging winds and life-threatening storm surge.

The rest of the tropics show signs of development but if they do the steering currents will likely push them well away from the Atlantic Seaboard.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the mid to low 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny, hot and humid! Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the low 70s.