UPDATE: The ordnance has been exploded and the area is clear.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Police received a call for an unexploded ordnance found in a shed while the owner was cleaning.

Officers responded to the scene and called South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Air Force EOD to help with their investigation.

They will dispose of the ordinance momentarily. There will be a loud boom.