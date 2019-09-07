Lowcountry Food Bank hosting Hurricane Relief Food Distribution in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – As people continue the cleanup from Hurricane Dorian the Lowcountry Food Bank is making sure families in need get food.

The Lowcountry Food Bank will be hosting a special Hurricane Relief Food Distribution in Myrtle Beach. The event will take place at Myrtle Beach Bowl on Philip Gray Drive on Monday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Those that come are asked to bring their reusable bags.

If you would like to donate or volunteer you can find details on the Lowcountry Food Bank’s website here.

