Luck of the MarshWalk makes event changes amid coronavirus concerns

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Murrells Inlet Marshwalk officials released a statement Sunday morning announcing that the costume contest portion of the Luck of the MarshWalk event on March 17 is canceled amid coronavirus concerns.

They say they are closely monitoring the current coronavirus situation and are taking all precautionary measures and directives from the CDC in order to keep their patrons, staff, current and future guests safe.

Each of the seven MarshWalk restaurants participating in the event are following the CDC’s recommendations on best cleanliness and sanitation practices, according to MarshWalk officials.

The Wicked Tuna, The Claw House, Dead Dog Saloon, Creek Ratz, Drunken Jack’s, Wahoo’s and Bovine’s will be open for business and continue to offer Irish inspired food and drink specials, live entertainment and will have St. Patrick’s themed swag for guests.

MarshWalk officials say the seven participating restaurants are implementing the following procedures:

Clean and sanitize both the front and back of the house areas in all of our restaurants

Implement and increased protocol on sanitation efforts

Continually educate our staff members on prevention guidelines of the CDC

Uphold a strict handwashing policy within all of our seven restaurants and bars

Adhere to our sick leave policies by requiring and ensuring that all team members stay home if they do not feel well

In addition to those procedures, MarshWalk event staff are also:

Heavily and increasing the cleaning procedures of all non-dining surfaces (door handles, light switches, paper towel holders, hand sinks, refrigerator handles)

Increasing hand sanitizing stations for both the public and also increasing the hand sanitizing stations that we already have in the back of the house of our restaurants

MarshWalk staff say they would love for the public to join them at the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk, but are highly encouraging the following safety measures:

Please stay home is you do not feel well

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Put distance between yourself and others

For more information, click here. Murrells Inlet MarshWalk also has a Facebook page (@TheMarshWalkofMurrellsInlet). They can also be reached at (843) 497-3450.