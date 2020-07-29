Lumberton double-murder suspect transported back to NC for court Wednesday

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The man who was arrested in Florence in connection with a double-murder outside a Family Dollar in Lumberton, has been transported back to North Carolina.

On Tuesday night, Xavier Green, 25 of Florence waived extradition in South Carolina and was transported back to Lumberton NC.

Investigators of the Lumberton Police Department brought him back to Lumberton where Tuesday night he was formally charged with two counts of 1st degree murder.

Green was taken before and magistrate where he received a no bond on the charges and assigned a first appearance to appear in court on Wednesday morning in Robeson County District Court at the Robeson County Court House.

Lumberton police say the investigation into the murders is still incomplete and asked for any information that may help with the investigation.

They say anyone who was in the area of the Family Dollar Store located on East 5th Street in Lumberton around the time of the shooting may have seen something and not realize its importance.

Anyone with information should contact Detective’s Charles Keenum or Layton Bartley at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.

