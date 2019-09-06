Breaking News Alert
Dorian moves north-east away from the Grand Strand with weakening winds
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map
1  of  15
Closings
Brunswick County Schools Coastal Carolina University Columbus County Schools Dillon School District Four Florence School District Five Florence School District Four Florence School District Three Florence School District Two Francis Marion University Georgetown County Schools Horry County Schools Marion County Schools Robeson County Schools Scotland County Schools Williamsburg County Schools

Lumberton firefighter hurt during Hurricane Dorian response

News
Posted: / Updated:

Picture from: Northwood’s Fire & Rescue/Facebook

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A firefighter in Lumberton was hurt while working during Hurricane Dorian.

He was reporting to the Tolarsville station in his personal vehicle when a tree fell and hit his truck, according to a social media post from Northwood’s Fire & Rescue. Crews had to cut him from the vehicle and provided medical care.

He is being treated at the hospital. According Northwood’s Fire & Rescue Facebook page, he suffered “non-life threatening injuries.”

The crews at Northwood’s said they, “wish to thank Lumberton Rescue & EMS, Inc. and Robeson County EMS for their assistance on this incident.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: