Lumberton gang member faces at least 15 years in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted villain

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Jury convicted a Lumberton man Wednesday on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, an officer with the Lumberton Police department observed a red Nissan Rogue fail to stop at a stop sign. The officer approached the vehicle and contacted the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Emanuel Mann Billings.

Billings admitted that he ran the stop sign, and the officer took his identification where he learned Billings was a convicted felon. The officer once again approached the vehicle and asked whether Billings possessed anything illegal in the vehicle. He admitted that he possessed a firearm in the center console.

During an investigation, officers were able to review open-sourced social media that showed Billings had been in possession of the firearm for months. Law enforcement also learned that Billings was associated with the street gang, Folk Nation.

Billings had previously been convicted of multiple counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, and assault inflicting physical injury of a detention employee. He faces a minimum penalty of 180 months in prison when sentenced in November of 2021.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and Lumberton Police Department are investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Chad Rhoades and John Harris are prosecuting the case.