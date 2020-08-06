Lumberton inmate dies of COVID-19, 9th NC inmate coronavirus death

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – An inmate who was serving time at Lumberton Correctional Institution has died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
The inmate tested positive on July 26, and was hospitalized on July 28, according to authorities. His condition worsened and he later died at a hospital at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The offender was a male in his late sixties who had underlying health conditions. Given his family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison offender records, the Department of Public Safety said they will not further identify the individual.
“His death is a sad event, and we are continuing to work hard to limit the spread as much as possible and reduce the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons said. “The health and safety of the staff and the offenders in our custody is priority one.”
This is the ninth coronavirus death of an individual in custody at a North Carolina state prison.
