Lumberton man charged in road rage shooting that killed mother of 6 to appear in court

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The Lumberton man charged in the shooting death of woman on I-95 as a result of road rage in March is set to appear in felony court on January 21.

On March 25, Dejywan Floyd is accused of shooting into the Eberly’s car after their car came too close to his while trying to merge into a lane, according to the sheriff’s office. Julie Eberly was severely injured and later died from her wounds at the hospital. Ryan Eberly was not injured.

The Elberlys were on their way to Hilton Head to celebrate their seventh anniversary, according to a statement released by their family.