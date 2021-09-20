Lumberton man struck, killed while walking in the middle of the lane, according to NCHP

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car just outside of Lumberton, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

John Russell Hunt, 61, of Lumberton, died Friday after he was hit by a car just after 8 p.m. on Singletary Church Road near McKinnon Rollin Road, according to First Sgt. Sherwood Brent Lewis.

Troopers reporter Hunt was wearing dark clothing and walking in the middle of the Northbound travel lane. The driver was traveling north when Hunt was struck, according to First Sgt. Lewis. The driver of the car did stop.

Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been made against the driver.