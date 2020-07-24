Lumberton man taken to hospital with gun shot wound Friday morning

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A Lumberton man was taken to the hospital after being shot Friday morning while walking on South MLK drive, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Officers say the victim was shot at 9:34 a.m. in the area of Atex located at 905 South MLK drive in Lumberton.

When officers arrived at the scene they found that the victim had been taken by vehicle to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for a gun shot wound.

According to officers, the victim said he had been walking in the area of Cash and Kary Food Store on MLK Drive when he was shot.

The victims injuries do not appear to be life threatening at this time, according to authorities.

Details are limited at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Williford at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

