Lumberton man’s death being investigated as homicide

LUMBERTON, NC – A Lumberton man’s death is being investigated as a homicide after evidence at the scene was found to suggest foul play.

Police have identified a man found dead on Wren Street as Stelton McMillan, 39, on Thursday. The NCSBI is assisting in the investigation and identified McMillan. His family has been notified.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death. Officials have not determined if the autopsy will be in Lumberton or have McMillan’s body sent to the NC Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh, according to police.

Investigators are conducting interviews at this time, police said, and the death is being investigated as a homicide due to evidence found at the scene “which leads investigators to believe foul play is suspected.”

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-671-3845 and speak with Detectives David Williford or Yvette Pitts.