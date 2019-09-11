Lumberton police find dead person inside home; talking with person of interest

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Police found a person dead inside a home on 17th Street in Lumberton.

On Wednesday morning, officers of the Lumberton Police Department conducted a wellbeing check at 205 West 17th Street. They had received information that a back door had been kicked in and someone had possibly been injured inside the home.

Officers found the back door kicked in and a person dead inside the home. Evidence found in the home suggests foul play, according to Captain Terry Parker.

Investigators are talking with a person of interest in this crime, according to Parker.

The name of the victim is being withheld until family has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dereck Evans or David Williford at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.

