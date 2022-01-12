Lumberton police investigate after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday.

Around 10 p.m., a man arrived at Southeastern Health with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, according to police.

He told officers he was not sure which street he was on when he was shot, but police were able to determine the shooting occurred around Orange Street.

Details are limited at this time as the victim has not wanted to cooperate with police. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 910-671-3845.