Lumberton police investigate late night shooting, victim in stable condition

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Lumberton Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Tuesday night.

Police said they were called just before 10:45 p.m. to MLK Drive in Lumberton, where a man said he had been shot before driving himself to a local address and calling 911.

When they arrived, they found the person who had been shot several times while standing in a parking lot, according to police.

Police say the victim remains in the hospital and is currently in a stable condition.

If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

