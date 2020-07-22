Lumberton police investigate late night shooting, victim in stable condition

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Lumberton Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Tuesday night.
Police said they were called just before 10:45 p.m. to MLK Drive in Lumberton, where a man said he had been shot before driving himself to a local address and calling 911.
When they arrived, they found the person who had been shot several times while standing in a parking lot, according to police.
Police say the victim remains in the hospital and is currently in a stable condition.
If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Hostess Raspberry Zingers recalled over mold fears
- 39 charged in multi-county drug operation in South Carolina
- Casting directors are seeking extras for season 2 of Netflix’s Outer Banks
- Tokyo head: Olympics not possible under current conditions
- More heat and humidity as rain chances increase for the weekend