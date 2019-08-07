Lumberton police seize multiple drugs, gun, cash from couple’s car and home

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Police charged a Lumberton couple after they found multiple drugs in their car, prompting them to search their home, according to a report.

Niki Tsalamandris and William Owens were in a car when a K-9 officer gave a positive alert to the presence of narcotics, police said. They found suspected heroin, cocaine, suboxone strips, and cash, which were seized.

A search warrant was then executed at their home on W. 24th St., where suspected crack cocaine, a firearm and drug paraphernalia were seized, police said.

Owens was charged with possession of heroin, felony possession of cocaine, simple possession of schedule 3 controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia for the traffic stop. Charges after the home search include possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Tsalamandris was charged with possession of heroin, felony possession of cocaine, and maintaining a drug vehicle, simple possession of a schedule 3 controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia for the traffic stop. Charges after the home search include felony possession of cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a drug dwelling.

Owens received a $70,000 secured bond while Tsalamandris received a $50,000 secured bond.