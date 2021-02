LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – The North Carolina Department of Insurance has arrested a Lumberton woman and charge her with insurance fraud.

On Feb. 17 Demetria Williams, 44, was accused of filing an automobile damage claim with Integon Indemnity Corp. between Aug. 16-18 that had been filed with the same company on a previous claim, according to the NCDI.

Williams was given a $2,000 secured bond.