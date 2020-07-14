Luxury pet resort and spa coming to North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A new pet resort and spa is set to open in October in North Myrtle Beach.

Coastal Paws Pet Resort will be joining the Grand Strand community. The resort boasts they will have advanced technology, the highest safety and sanitation standards and personalized pet care and service. To be offered for pets includes boarding, daycare and pet spa treatments for local pets as well as those visiting the area.

Owners Brandon and Kristen Downey say the explosive residential growth along the coast is a key trigger for demand. Additionally, as more hotel and vacation rental companies offer pet-friendly accommodations, they say there is a growing demand for pet daycare and spa services to give the furry member of the family a vacation experience as well.

The more than 8,000 square foot facility offers services including:

Private luxury boarding suites for dogs and cats, Pet spa services, facials and paw treatments, 20 televisions playing DOGTV 24/7, web cam availability, 2,000 sq. ft. of indoor play equipped with anti-fatigue flooring, 2,000 sq. ft. of outdoor play with antimicrobial K-9 grass and splash pad.

The owners said they see Coastal Paws as a collaboration between the pets, the owners and the staff, and are dedicated to treating all of their pet customers as if they were their own.

Kristen, a Physical Therapist for over 14 years, and a Certified Canine Rehabilitation Therapist for 4 years, serves as the Director of Operations.

Brandon, a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones, previously served as an executive for a national luxury pet resort franchise in Florida.

Brandon and Kristen said they recognized the need for their business in the local market while looking for a safe and upscale pet resort facilities for their own dogs Zoey and Elly. They have since worked tirelessly to create the Grand Strand’s premiere pet resort.

“Our pets deserve the very best and that’s exactly what we’ll give to each and every one of the pets who come under our care,” Kristen said. “We’re using the highest technologies to give pet parents the ability to securely check on their pets while they’re away. We know that peace of mind will make the experience what it should be – a vacation for the pets and their owners.”

Coastal Paws Pet Resort will soon be accepting boarding, daycare and spa clients at its facility. It will be located off of Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach’s Barefoot Commons shopping center. For more information visit their website, or call 843-800-PAWS.

LATEST HEADLINES: