(WJHL) — Chick-fil-A stores nationwide will begin selling Mac & Cheese starting Monday.

In July, Chick-fil-A posted on their website that select cities would have the option of family style meals that included the side option of Mac & Cheese.

In that post the Mac & Cheese was described as, “A classic macaroni and cheese recipe featuring a special blend of cheeses including Cheddar, Parmesan, and Romano.”