Magnolia Mall to be closed Friday due to inclement weather

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Magnolia Mall in Florence will be closed Friday due to inclement weather.
The mall said the closure has been made to ensure the safety of workers and shoppers.
For more information, visit the mall’s website here.
