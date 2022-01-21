Magnolia Mall to be closed Friday due to inclement weather

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Magnolia Mall in Florence will be closed Friday due to inclement weather.

The mall said the closure has been made to ensure the safety of workers and shoppers.

