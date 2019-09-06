Mail delivery to resume on Saturday for Grand Strand area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Mail delivery will resume on Saturday after it was suspended due to mandatory evacuations for Hurricane Dorian.

The United States Postal Service had suspended service on Wednesday from 83 post offices in South Carolina, including those along the Grand Strand.

An employee with the USPS told News13 mail delivery will resume on Saturday.

You can search for the status of your mail delivery by ZIP code here:

https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/weather-updates-residential.htm