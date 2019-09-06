Mail delivery to resume on Saturday for Grand Strand area

News
Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Mail delivery will resume on Saturday after it was suspended due to mandatory evacuations for Hurricane Dorian.

The United States Postal Service had suspended service on Wednesday from 83 post offices in South Carolina, including those along the Grand Strand.

An employee with the USPS told News13 mail delivery will resume on Saturday.

You can search for the status of your mail delivery by ZIP code here:
https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/weather-updates-residential.htm

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: