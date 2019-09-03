Mail service suspended for Horry and Georgetown counties

The USPS has suspended mail delivery until further notice for Horry and Georgetown counties.

In preparation of Hurricane Dorian, the following post offices will be closed and mail will not be delivered.

You can search for the status of your mail delivery by ZIP code here:

https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/weather-updates-residential.htm

GEORGETOWN

ANDREWS

102 N MORGAN AVE

29510

GEORGETOWN

GEORGETOWN

1101 CHARLOTTE ST

29440

GEORGETOWN

MURRELLS INLET

654 BELLAMY AVE

29576

GEORGETOWN

PAWLEYS ISLAND

10993 OCEAN H

29585

HORRY

AYNOR

2945 HIGHWAY 501 E

29511

HORRY

CAROLINA FOREST

4025 POSTAL WAY

29579

HORRY

COASTAL

4009 HIGHWAY 17 S

29582

HORRY

CONWAY

2570 MAIN ST

29526

HORRY

GREEN SEA

3720 MITCHELL SEA RD

29545

HORRY

LITTLE RIVER

4299 HORSESHOE RD N

29566

HORRY

LIVE OAK

820 67TH AVE N

29572

HORRY

LONGS

50 HIGHWAY 9 E

29568

HORRY

LORIS

3085 BROAD ST

29569

HORRY

MYRTLE BEACH

505 N KINGS HWY

29577

HORRY

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH

621 6TH AVE S

29582

HORRY

SOCASTEE

7140 HIGHWAY 707

29588

HORRY

SURFSIDE BEACH

420 HIGHWAY 17 N

29575