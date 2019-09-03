Mail service suspended for Horry and Georgetown counties

The USPS has suspended mail delivery until further notice for Horry and Georgetown counties.
In preparation of Hurricane Dorian, the following post offices will be closed and mail will not be delivered.
You can search for the status of your mail delivery by ZIP code here:
https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/weather-updates-residential.htm
GEORGETOWN
ANDREWS
102 N MORGAN AVE
29510
GEORGETOWN
GEORGETOWN
1101 CHARLOTTE ST
29440
GEORGETOWN
MURRELLS INLET
654 BELLAMY AVE
29576
GEORGETOWN
PAWLEYS ISLAND
10993 OCEAN H
29585
HORRY
AYNOR
2945 HIGHWAY 501 E
29511
HORRY
CAROLINA FOREST
4025 POSTAL WAY
29579
HORRY
COASTAL
4009 HIGHWAY 17 S
29582
HORRY
CONWAY
2570 MAIN ST
29526
HORRY
GREEN SEA
3720 MITCHELL SEA RD
29545
HORRY
LITTLE RIVER
4299 HORSESHOE RD N
29566
HORRY
LIVE OAK
820 67TH AVE N
29572
HORRY
LONGS
50 HIGHWAY 9 E
29568
HORRY
LORIS
3085 BROAD ST
29569
HORRY
MYRTLE BEACH
505 N KINGS HWY
29577
HORRY
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH
621 6TH AVE S
29582
HORRY
SOCASTEE
7140 HIGHWAY 707
29588
HORRY
SURFSIDE BEACH
420 HIGHWAY 17 N
29575