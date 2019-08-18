Mainly dry start Sunday with showers possible in afternoon

A change of pace for today as we will stay mainly dry in most places. We will have partly cloudy skies, allowing things to heat up fast by mid-day with ample sunshine. High temperatures for today will reach into the upper 80s along the beaches and low 90s inland. There is still a slight chance for some afternoon showers, but weak high pressure is trying to build in keeping things drier. The heat index will also be pushing back into the upper 90s. Students return to school this week, and temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s. For those of you that go back to school on Monday, the commute in the morning will be dry, but the drive home will wet with those afternoon thunderstorms, make sure to pack an umbrella. Expect the muggy pattern to linger through mid-week with mostly dry starts to the days with scattered storms in the afternoons.

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon, high: 88 beaches, 93 inland.

Tonight: mainly clear, warm and muggy, low to mid -70s.

Monday: Partly Sunny, warm and muggy with scattered showers in the afternoon, high: 87 beaches, 90 inland.