Mainly Dry Tomorrow, Rain Chances Increase Through Midweek

Rain chances will be lower as we start the beginning of the week — another hot and humid day on tap for Monday with heat indices over 100. Highs for Monday will be in the upper 80s to mid-90s. Expect dry weather and increasing temperatures throughout the start of the workweek. Heat indices in the triple digits will continue through the middle of the workweek. A second front that will bring more widespread thunderstorms is expected to arrive midweek. The unsettled pattern with showers and t-storms will linger on into the weekend. After the second cold front makes its way through, high temperatures by the end of the week will be in the upper to mid-80s.



Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with heat indices 100+. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.



Tuesday: partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 88 at the beaches and near 92 inland.