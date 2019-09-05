Breaking News Alert
Hurricane Dorian
Major flooding forecast for Waccamaw River, Little Pee Dee

Josh Edwards

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Waccamaw River forecast near Conway calls for major flooding Friday night or Saturday.

The river could remain at or above major flood levels into the middle of next week, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the flooding is expected at Conway and NE Cape Fear River near Burgaw

Major flooding is also forecast on the Little Pee Dee River at Galivants.

Minor flooding is forecast on the Lumber River at Lumberton and Black Creek near Quinby

The flash flooding may be worsened by elevated tide levels due to storm surge working into creeks and streams, limiting those creeks and streams ability to handle rain.

Residential flooding will continue to worsen. The Conway Marina will be flooded. Railroad trestles in downtown Conway will flood at 15.9 feet.

Flooding will occur in residential areas of Business 501, Highway 905 and Highway 90. Water levels one foot deep will surround about 20 homes in the Savannah Bluff area.

