Making the Grade: Florence 2 Superintendent Neal Vincent on mixed messages and what’s next

PAMPLICO, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Two schools superintendent says Monday night will be deciding time about a plan for reopening schools, and a new hybrid option could be considered.

Superintendent Dr. Neal Vincent says for him, personally, there are mixed messages from the state, DHEC, and the department of education about reopening. The board is expected to vote on a plan Monday night to send to the state for approval by the Tuesday deadline.

Two options are proposed at this time, face-to-face instruction and virtual school. Vincent anticipates about a 20 percent enrollment in the virtual school, he said, based on how many parents have requested it so far.

“We feel that we can social distance,” Vincent told News13 in a special one-on-one interview. The district will keep in-person classrooms down to a minimum, keeping desks six feet apart for social distancing. The ultimate goal for him is to make sure parents are comfortable with sending kids back to school, Vincent said.

“And we are listening to the local community,” Vincent said. “We have folks in the local community who are asking us to reopen. They feel it’s very important – special needs students and some of the services we provide are missed with their family.

“But ultimately, is it safe for us to reopen is the question we have,” said Vincent.

Based on a survey, about 10 percent of the teaching staff said they are not comfortable or very uncomfortable with returning to in-person classes, Vincent said. Not one staff member has suffered illness from being an essential employee at the district at this point.

Each school will have a school nurse. The school also will have a nurse in health sciences classes. Isolation rooms have been identified for use. A substitute nurse is being brought on temporarily full-time to help out at the elementary-middle school. The district will offer mental health, telehealth services with nurses this year. More details on protocol here.

One major issue the district faces is Internet connectivity, Vincent said. A temporary fix is issuing hot spots. Moving forward, the district is going to issue out devices to all students at all grade levels. They have been purchased and will arrive right at the start time, he said.