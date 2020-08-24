Making the Grade: Interview with superintendent of Public Schools of Robeson County

ROBESON CO, NC (WBTW) – Dr. Shanita Wooten, superintendent of Public Schools of Robeson County, says staying safe and starting with all virtual lessons right now will set the district up for success.

Wooten said in an interview with News13’s Meghan Miller, there are risks with any model but the safest is virtual learning. “We don’t want the longterm effects of not being in school to hurt our students in the years to come,” she said.

Robeson County is considered to be in a “high” risk status in case counts compared to other counties in North Carolina. The board decided nine weeks ago school, which started today for most, will be all virtual learning.

The virtual learning will be reassessed after six weeks to see if they still need to be remote or if they can be back in school. The district started last week by handing out devices, welcoming materials, instruction packets.



District officials are meeting today to make sure they have the adequate number of devices needed to support remote learning plan.

The district does have some concerns about connectivity. On Tuesday, they will bring together a group of people – legislators, lawmakers, central office employees who deal with tech, board members, and county commissioners – to talk about how they can expand coverage to make sure it can support the needs of students.

Meanwhile, the district is deploying buses with hot spots, or students can go to school parking lots, businesses, and community agencies that partner with the district to connect with wifi.



The district also is going through schools to make sure safety precautions, tools are in place, such as distance markings, plexiglass, sanitation, desk spacing, classroom set up, etc., says Wooten. They will look at ventilation, water systems.



Worksite assessments are happening now and they’re controlling hazards to help keep everyone safe and healthy, Wooten added.

The Numbers on cost fluctuates for PPE, etc. One of the first numbers they had was $5 million set aside from CARES Act funding, Wooten said. The state is providing two months of some of the PPE.



“It is going to be costly, but it’s going to be worth it if we can just make sure we don’t expose anyone unnecessarily to the coronavirus,” Wooten said.