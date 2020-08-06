Making the Grade: Top pediatricians testify some schools cannot fully reopen

MYTRLE BEACH, SC (WBTW)- As school districts across the state are finalizing school reopening plans, top pediatricians are now saying some schools can’t reopen for full in person learning.

As the spread of COVID-19 continues to climb in the Palmetto state Governor Henry McMaster made it clear in a news conference he wants schools to open their doors.

“If the parent wants to send the children back to school they should be able to do so and to do so with confidence. If the parents want to keep the child at home, they should be able to do that and do that with confidence,” said Governor McMaster.

Supporters of the governor cite education gaps and rising concerns regarding mental health and abuse during school closures. For some working parents, virtual learning was nearly impossible.

“Being a single mom with the online curriculum, I could not make sure that they were getting their education. I wasn’t able to meet that,” said Stephanie Carcum, single mom of three.

After McMaster took the podium educators said they want students to continue online learning until the state sees a drastic decline in the number of coronavirus cases.

“We’re essentially playing Russian roulette with people’s lives and not only our teachers, but our students as well,” said Todd Scholl, director of Culture and Climate at Coastal Leadership Academy.

In the same news conference, Governor McMaster cites the American Academy of Pediatrics saying the classroom is the safest place for children to be.

During a recent congressional committee hearing, a top official with AAP acknowledges the negative impacts of school closures but gave clarification on their overall goal to have students physically present in the fall.

“This does not mean that we recommend all schools open five days a week from the start of the school year. Many parts of the country are experiencing uncontrolled spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Sean O’Leary with the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Dr. O’Leary testified to the U.S. House’s Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education Subcommittee that some jurisdictions need to use distance strategies until cases decline.

“It’s inevitable that the virus is going to get in the schools and the schools are going to have to shut down,” said Dr. O’Leary.

Horry County Schools’ reopening plan gives parents a virtual option, but the school board said the disease level will determine face to face or hybrid learning. That could change weekly depending on the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s disease activity report showing a low, medium, or high spread of the virus.

When it comes to transmission of the virus in children, Dr. O’Leary cites a study from South Korea that children are less likely to be symptomatic, but that children ages 10 to 19 spread the virus at rates similar to adults.

As of August 4th, DHEC reports 11 percent of the state’s 94,190 coronavirus cases are ages 11 to 20 and 4 percent of cases are ages 10 and under. DHEC did not report the number of children hospitalized due to COVID-19, but South Carolina has had 2 pediatric deaths.

“School systems may consider prioritizing the return of younger children and taking additional measures to insure physical distancing and the wearing of face coverings in older children,” said Dr. O’Leary.

AAP is urging congress to give at least 200 billion dollars for schools to safely reopen.

Dr. O’Leary was asked about proposals to with hold resources to schools that do not reopen.

“So it doesn’t make sense where there is widespread community circulation to open schools no matter how many mediation efforts are in place, to withhold funding from those districts because they can’t open,” said Dr. O’Leary.

According to DHEC’s disease activity report, as of August 5th, no schools in our area could safely return to in person learning.