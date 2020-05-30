Mall closes as protest over George Floyd’s death continues in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — As protests over the death of George Floyd happen all over the country, one was underway Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville.

The protest, which began at 3 p.m., was in addition to a protest that started around 1 p.m. in Durham. Another protest was planned at 5 p.m. in Raleigh.

Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville closed in advance of the protest there. A security officer said that the closure was in response to possible problems from the gathering of protesters.

Around 3:30 p.m. protesters were walking along Skibo Road near Walmart.

The protest in Fayetteville appeared to be peaceful and included children.

Traffic in the area was blocked by the protesters.

Before the Fayetteville protest, Mayor Mitch Colvin held a news conference where he spoke about the death of George Floyd.