Man accused in 2019 Hartsville murder released from jail on bond

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused in a 2019 murder in Hartsville was released from jail on bond Tuesday morning.

Marqueze Robinson was arrested in 2019, and charged with the murder of 24-year-old Desmond Coe, according to previous reporting. He was released Tuesday after spending 692 days behind bars.

According to police, Robinson shot Coe while Coe was on a motorcycle. Coe then allegedly “retreated” to a nearby Markette Convenience store.

He was released on a $50,000 surety bond.

After his arrest in 2019, three other people were arrested in connection with the murder. Also arrested were Zieyre Carroway, Davion Cockfield and Reneka Brown.