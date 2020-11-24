Man accused in deadly Robeson County stabbing turns himself in

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly June stabbing in Robeson County.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday night that Ryan C. Locklear, of Lumberton, surrendered to investigators Monday afternoon.

He’s been charged with first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of misdemeanor simple assault.

The charges are in connection with the death of Vernar Hammonds, of Pembroke. He was 32 years old.

The stabbing happened on June 26 on Hazel Road in Pembroke. Hammonds was found with a stab wound and transported to Southeastern Health.

In June, deputies told News13 that the incident happened after a dispute between two groups. Hammonds died from his injuries.

The investigation was conducted by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Robeson County District Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation. Anyone with information about case is urged to ask Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.