BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Friday morning for abducting a 9-month-old girl at gunpoint.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, J’adore Housey was abducted by her non-custodial father Jarius Housey,25, Thursday at 5 Gum Tree Road in Hilton Head around 11:37 p.m.

Investigators said Housey held the baby at gunpoint and threatened to shoot her.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said an Amber Alert was issued but shortly canceled when they were able to locate Housey and the infant.

Housey has been taken into custody according to SLED.